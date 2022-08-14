Combined Schools Take 2-0 Series Lead￼

- Advertisement -

The Cool and Smooth Combined Schools Cricket took a 2-0 series lead in their ongoing School Boys Cricket series in Dominica.

The Antigua and Barbuda contingent won by nine runs over Dominica Schools team on Saturday in their 40 overs match-up and followed up on Sunday with an 8-run victory.

Playing at Windsor Park, Antigua Combined Schools were all out for 151 runs in 34.3 overs.

Xaveer Toppin was the leading batsman for the victors making 32 runs, while teammates Melique Jacobs and George Elvin contributed scoring 25 and 23 runs.

Dominica Combined Schools took three wickets, Joel Durand two and Yazee Graneu two.

In reply, the home team missed out on reaching the target only mustering up 143 as they were all out in 31.5 overs.

Kyron Phillip had 34 runs and Jerry Auguiste had 20 in a losing effort.

Shamar Pereira and Demetri Lucas both took three wickets to secure the win.

Games will continue tomorrow in the 40 over series until August 19 where both teams will readjust and battle it out in the T20 format.