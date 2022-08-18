Combined Schools lose second straight in Dominica

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda Combined Schools, on Wednesday, suffered a second straight loss to their hosts in the Schools Boys Cricket Series being staged in Dominica between the countries.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, the Cool & Smooth sponsored Combined Schools were all out for 103. The batted for only 23.4 overs of their allotted 40 overs. Deago Joseph top-scored with 15 runs while Ajahrie Joseph, the younger brother of West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, was not out on 12.

Bowling for the home team, Morell Burton claimed three wickets for 17 runs in seven overs, Yawani Regis bagged three for 22, Kyron Phillip picked up three for 23 and Tyrese LeBlanc snatched one for 24 to restrict Antigua and Barbuda to the low total.

Dominica Combined Schools then raced to 104 for three in 20.4 overs to win by seven wickets and level the five-game series 2-2 with one match left to play.

Phillip returned with the bat to hit a top score of 37 not out while Regis contributed with 27 not out. There were scores of 13 and 12 from Lluvio Charles and Dionne Rolle respectively.

Xaveek Joseph was the pick of the bowlers for Antigua and Barbuda with one for 17 while Shamar Pereira (1/27) and Ajahrie Joseph (1/34) also had one wicket each.

The final match in the 40 overs competition will be held at the national stadium on Friday. The teams will then engage in a three-match T20 series on August 21, 22 and 24.