Combined Schools lose opener on UK tour

The Antigua Combined Schools cricket team opened their UK tour with defeat on Tuesday, going under to the Loughborough University cricket team by 193 runs.

Batting first after winning the toss, the hosts compiled 308 for eight with James Meggitt hitting a century at 120. Jar Pistolvia contributed with a half century at 55 while Matt Weston made 26.

Bowling for the Antiguans, Glen Williams picked up three wickets for 57 runs in 10 overs while Antwone Willock bagged two for 42 in six overs.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Combined Schools were bowled out for 115 with their best batting effort coming from Melique Walsh who made 61. Harshit Sith was the pick of the bowlers for the opponents with four wickets for six runs in four overs. Rishabu Mukhejee picked up two for 32 in six overs.

The team will play 10 matches during the tour, including seven one day matches in England and another two in Scotland.

The tour will end with a T20 match against the ACE Programme during the second annual English Cricket Board (ECB) supported Heritage Day.