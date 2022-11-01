Combined Force captures the EPS Goodwill Domino Championship

- Advertisement -

Combined Force recovered from a 12-point deficit to capture the EPS Goodwill Domino Championship by just one point ahead of Eagle Eyes and Peace & Love respectively.

In the competition held at the domino headquarters located in Ottos, Newtown, Combined Force started behind the eight ball after they were docked 12 points for having less than the required six players on both the male and female teams. This meant they started the contest in the cellar position.

The team however rallied on the second night of play to close the gap and eventually go ahead of their competitors by just one night.

In the end, Combined Force managed to hold on for the win by a single point, amassing 662 points to edge Eagle Eyes into second with 661 while Peace & Love finished third with 652.

The MVPs for Combine Force were Adella John and Johnny Joseph. Shashana Carter and Oswald Baptiste were named MVPs for Eagle Eyes while Suzette Hinds and Anthony Cadogan grabbed the awards for Peace & Love.

The overall MVP was Sterling Worrel from Peace & Love Club.