Colonel Telbert Benjamin Honored in King’s Birthday Honours List

Colonel Telbert Benjamin, Chief of Defence Staff of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force, has received a prestigious honor in His Majesty King Charles III’s 2024 King’s Birthday Honours List.

In recognition of his dedicated service to the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force, Colonel Benjamin has been appointed a Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George.

The official announcement was made through a letter from His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams, Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda, expressing heartfelt congratulations and gratitude on behalf of the nation.

The letter highlights Colonel Benjamin’s exemplary service and extends best wishes for his continued success.

By receiving this honor, Colonel Benjamin joins the ranks of distinguished individuals recognized for their significant contributions to national defense and public service.

The award includes all the attending rights and privileges associated with the esteemed order.

The official notice of the award was published in the London Gazette Supplement No 10 of June 2024, which serves as a formal record of the honor.

Colonel Benjamin has the option of having his investiture ceremony conducted either in Antigua and Barbuda or in the United Kingdom.

The Governor General’s letter also mentioned that additional details regarding the readiness of the insignia would be communicated once available.

This honor not only reflects Colonel Benjamin’s personal achievements but also underscores the importance of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force’s role in maintaining national security and resilience.

The people of Antigua and Barbuda, along with Lady Williams and His Excellency, extend their sincere appreciation to Colonel Benjamin for his unwavering commitment and service to the nation.