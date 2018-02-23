College remain perfect

Antigua State College Senior girls pushed their undefeated record to 3-0 as they defeated former champions, Christ the King High, 21-17 in the feature encounter on Wednesday afternoon at the Blackburn Basketball court in Villa.

The Cool and Smooth Inter-School Basketball match-up saw national junior player, Athalia Ralph lead her team to victory with 8 points.

She was assisted by national junior players, Laumeca Charles and Kahtalia Valentine who scored 6 and 5 points respectively.

Nia Coates sank 8 in a losing effort.

“The game was really competitive, Christ the King, put up a good fight but we played better,“ said Ralph in a brief interview after the match.

Cedar Grove Primary also pushed their winning streak to 2-0 as they blew out former champions, Greenbay Primary, 14-2 in the Mini-boy’s Primary division.

The dynamic duo of Craig Massiah and Naheem Joseph scored a combined 12 of their team’s 14 points while Tajahron Davis netted 2 points for Greenbay.

“The game was really fun. I am happy with the way we played,” stated Massiah.

In the other Mini-boys game, Old Road Primary found themselves in the winners’ circle as they defeated Combined, 7-4.

Kion Jackson scored 4 points while teammate, Julian Joseph contributed with 3 points.

Home team, Villa Primary suffered a disappointing loss in the Mini-girl’s primary category as they fell 14-6 to Charlesworth T. Samuel.

Kesonya Jackson led her team to victory with 10 points while Shenell Francis sank 4 points in a losing effort.

J.T. Ambrose Primary also recorded a win as they trounced Combined, 11-2.

Belinda Aletine scored 6 points for the victors.

Games will continue today as Antigua Girls High will face All Saints Secondary at 3:30 p.m. in the Senior girl’s division while at 4:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Secondary will play All Saints Secondary in the Senior boy’s category.

Both games will be played at the JSC Sports Complex.
