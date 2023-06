- Advertisement -

Ministry of Works employee Colin ‘Scrum Pum’ Edwards has been charged with fraudulent conversion and larceny by the police.

Edwards appeared at the St John’s Magistrate Court yesterday where police officials said that the charges relate to EC$80,000 apparently given to him to complete a land transaction.

He was granted bail in the sum of EC$80,000 with a EC$10,000 cash component and is expected to return to court on August 24.