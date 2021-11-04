Colin Murdoch is new permanent representative to the UNWTO

Colin Murdoch, one of Antigua and Barbuda’s longest-serving ambassadors, has been transferred from his position as senior advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister to become the OECS ambassador and permanent representative to the UN World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva with effect from 1st November 2021.



Ambassador Murdoch, who was first appointed as ambassador in 1997, has served in various positions in government including permanent secretary in the ministry of foreign affairs, permanent secretary in the ministry of trade, ambassador to Cuba, as well as OECS Commissioner.

The OECS mission in Geneva is staffed by nationals from various OECS member states. The OECS maintains missions in Brussels, Morocco and Geneva.



As head of the OECS mission in Geneva, Ambassador Murdoch will be responsible for coordinating the OECS position on various international trade issues and to lead negotiations with other WTO delegations, especially for the upcoming MC12, the WTO trade ministerial which opens at the end of November in Geneva.

‘There is no doubt that this is a challenging assignment,’ Ambassador Murdoch said, ‘and there is a lot going on at the WTO right now that OECS countries need to pay attention to. Ultimately it is the WTO that determines what things cost in the supermarket and therefore we need to make them

listen to us.’