Coleman breaks 20-year-old 60m indoor world record

The 21-year-old clocked 6.37 at a South Carolina meeting last month but it was not ratified for technical reasons.

World 100m silver medallist Christian Coleman broke the 20-year-old 60m indoor world record when he clocked 6.34 seconds at the U.S. Indoor Championships in New Mexico.

His mark beat the previous record of 6.39 set twice by fellow American Maurice Greene, in 1998 and 2001.
Coleman’s time is pending ratification by world governing body, the IAAF.

That time beat his previous best of 6.45, which he recorded when he won the U.S. Indoor Championship last year.

“I was just trying to come out with the win,” Coleman was quoted as saying on the IAAF website.

My start was decent. Every time, I feel like I’ve got a lot of work to do… When I transitioned, I stood up, and I felt as good as I’ve ever felt. For it to be the world record was pretty special.” (BBC Sport)
