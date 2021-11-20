Cole believes country has potential, says coaches have improved

By Neto Baptiste

Technical director for women’s football Lisa Cole, who is set to leave the role to take up an offer in Fiji, believes that Antigua and Barbuda has the potential to become a dominant force in women’s football across the Caribbean and potentially the world.

Cole, who recently tendered her resignation to the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association with just a month remaining on her two-year contract, said coaches here have also shown tremendous improvement and that a combination of a strong crop of players and a knowledgeable staff could work

“The U-17 and the U-20 group of players you have right now in Antigua and Barbuda are first class. They are going to be a group who can continue the momentum that makes history here, and I am so impressed with where the coaches are today versus where they were when I came in, because you had some good young coaches and you had some experienced coaches and I think what I was able to bring to them was an idea of looking at it [football] differently,” she said.

Reports are that Cole is set to leave for Fiji within days where she will serve as head coach for that country’s senior women’s national team.

Head of women’s football in Antigua and a Vice President of the ABFA, Gwen Salmon, said recently appointed men’s technical director Sowerby Gomes will take the reins.

“Sowerby had been part of the programme also from since he became technical director. He travelled with the national team, he was involved with the training and he is involved in the discussions as it pertains to women’s football, so even though he was not the immediate technical director, he was involved,” the VP said.

Cole, a former USA coach was first appointed to the Antigua role in 2019 and has had moderate success with the national programme.