Codrington Airport & River Wharf still unable to receive planes and large ferries

The Codrington Airport and the River Wharf in Barbuda are still far from ready to receive planes and large ferries.

That is what OBSERVER media discovered during its visit to the sister isle late last week. The fence surrounding the Codrington Airport was still in a state of ruin, and large silt deposits are still preventing boats from landing at the River Wharf.

Last week Sunday, Operations Officer at NODS Major Alando Michael said, that fence posts would be sent to Barbuda in the week, and that dredging would also begin at the wharf.

OBSERVER media’s Kieron Murdoch was on the sister isle just days ago. He filed this report.



