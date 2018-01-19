Cochrane: Race track drawing interest from investors

Investors are lining up in hopes of financing upgrades to the country’s lone horse racing facility, the Cassada Garden’s Race Track.

This is according to President of the Antigua Turf Club (ATC), Neil Cochrane, who has revealed that the organisation has been approached by at least two investors who are willing to fund the rejuvenation of the track.

“We have two investors that are interested in helping to develop the facility and making it into international standard, and at the end of the day that cannot happen unless we would have crossed this hurdle [court matter] so, like I said, we just patiently just await,” he said.

The facility is currently the subject of a court matter involving the turf club and local businessman Carlton “Tyre Master” Lewis.

Both parties claim to hold a valid lease on the property and have failed to settle the matter out of court. They are currently awaiting a ruling on the matter.

According to Cochrane, however, upgrading of the track could bring even more benefits to a number of people and businesses currently making a living off its existence.

“As it stands now, there are several vendors who ply their trade and that helps to generate money, and you have the feed importers and we have the persons who sell vitamins and so on. But we believe that it can be quadrupled in light of the level of business currently being enjoyed as a result of horse racing,” he said.

“Once the facility can be upgraded to the standard, we we think we can attract everyone to come, be comfortable, more covered seating and a much warmer environment,” Cochrane added.

Racing returns to the venue on February 25, following a seven-month break. The lull came as the turf club repaired a damaged culvert that ran directly under the track.