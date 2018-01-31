Cochrane predicts he will contest NOC elections

Embattled National Olympic Committee (NOC) presidential candidate, Neil Cochrane is confident that he will be amongst the list of contestants whenever the body’s elections are held.

His pronouncement came as he hinted that the Antigua and Barbuda Fencing Federation (ABFF), with help from its international parent body, the Fédération Internationale d’Escrime (FIE), has resolved the internal issue that has been at the centre of an ongoing internal wrangling within the NOC here.

“Right now, the IOC has clearly indicated that the NOC has no right in the business of the national federation and the national federation must complete its business internally. I can tell you that four meeting have been called by the president of fencing [Kelesha Antoine] in relation to resolving the matter,” he said.

“I can tell you that the matter has been resolved and I can tell you that, in due course, it will all come to pass,” he added.

President of the NOC, EP Chet Greene had declared Cochrane’s nomination invalid, accusing president of the fencing federation, Kelesha Antoine, of falsely seconding the nomination made by the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA).

Greene’s decision was reached following reports that executive members of the fencing federation had voted in majority to support his re-election, an allegation Cochrane’s camp denies.

“All we want is to ensure that a committee is put in place to ensure that a proper election is held, and I can tell you, there will be no election of the NOC held and I am not a candidate in that election. I can guarantee you that so there can be a dancing of waltz, soca or whatever, but at the end of the day, justice and fair play is what is going to come out,” he said.

The NOC elections which was slated for December 20 last year, was adjourned following confusion over how to proceed with the fencing federation issue.

There has since been claims that a motion was moved that a committee be put in place to investigate and bring sanctions, if needed, against Antoine but some fractions have denied these claims.

A date for the resumption of the meeting has not been set.