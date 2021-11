The Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation Inc has announced that national cyclist Ghere Coates will be representing the nation at the inaugural Junior Pan American Games being held in Cali, Colombia, from November 25 to December 5.

Coates competes in the Elite Male competitions on the local circuit and rides for the Wadadli Cycling Academy. He will be competing in the 140km Individual Road Race on Friday December 3 on the La Habana Circuit.