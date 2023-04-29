Coates puts presidency ambitions on hold amidst new commitments

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

There is no guarantee that, should the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) host a bi-election in hopes of electing a new president in the near future, long time hopeful and former executive member Barbara Coates would accept a nomination.

Speaking recently on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Coates said she is currently focused on other aspects of her life, and although she still has a passion for the sport, she has somewhat lost interest in a leadership role.

“I am interested in football, but how it is in terms of how an election is run, I wouldn’t go after a slate or anything of that nature. I am a volunteer for one of the credit unions, and I am now the chairperson of the board, so I am not going to waste my time or my energy in something that I have to fight for and I love dearly. I’d rather put it to something more positive, and with persons who are of like minds, we work together to get things done,” she said.

“I am currently engaged in volunteering for the credit union, and that is right now, my focus. I wouldn’t mind sitting down with person who I think are competent to run the executive and share my thoughts with them,” she added.

Former national striker Everton Gonsalves was re-elected as president of the ABFA for a fourth consecutive four-year term back in April of 2022. He beat Coates by a vote of 32-28.

However, it took two rounds of voting before a president was duly elected after Gonsalves failed to achieve the required two-thirds majority following the first ballot, winning by a 35-25 margin. However, the former Villa Lions player won the second round which required only a majority count in his favour.

Coates said the current executive has failed to effectively move the sport forward since the last election.

“They’re really not performing. We have a president and we just really hope that he is able to recuperate and all of that, but the reality is, who is leading the ABFA right now? We have a Constitution that speaks of the rights of the members so there are so many things that need to be fixed. We had all of these things that we needed to look at, and of course, we would have prioritised certain things and then you always try to make the hard decisions early, so that you could move those big blocks out of the way, but I am so sad to see where football is right now,” she said.

Following defeat in 2022, Coates had vowed to return and contest for the position once more when elections are held in 2026.