The Coast Guard is being activated to prevent parties from being held on offshore islands on weekends, notes released by Cabinet say.

Earlier this week videos circulated on social media have shown men and women blatantly disobeying the rules intended to keep the nation safe.

The Cabinet encourages vigilance by all, including the resident and visiting populations, and ask that all continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and sanitizing hands as frequently as possible.