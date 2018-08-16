Coach confident about volleyballer’s chances in national tournament

Head Coach of the Senior Women’s National Volleyball team, Dan Girleanu, remains confident that once the female team, despite the short length for preparation, remains focused, they will advance to the next round of the competition.

Girleanu, who is a Romanian Federation of International Volleyball (FIVB) contracted coach, spoke confidently on the Good Morning JoJo Sports show earlier today silencing worries from the public about facing and defeating defending champions and powerhouse team, St. Lucia.

“It wasn’t too much time to prepare for the tournament. A month and a half, two months is not enough but what we did so far we try to tweak some things here and there and to make the relationship between the ladies strong.

“They have improved a lot in certain skills like serve and receive and I mentioned to them that if they apply and put all that they know and have learnt, and give that effort on the court, then I don’t foresee any problem even with St. Lucia.”

Host, Antigua and Barbuda, will battle in Group B of the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association Senior Women’s (ECVA) tournament versus St. Kitts and Dutch St. Maarten while in Group B, defending champions St. Lucia, will face Grenada, French St. Martin and Bermuda.

The top two from each group will move on to the semi-finals on Saturday while the two winners from those bouts will meet in the finals scheduled for Sunday.

Only the top overall team will advance to the 2019 Continental championships.

Antigua and Barbuda will play their first group match tomorrow night at 8 p.m. versus St. Kitts at the YMCA Sports Complex.

Admission will be $5 on Thursday and Friday while on Saturday and Sunday the fee will be $10.