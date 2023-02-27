CMC reforms planned to boost agriculture – and lessen country’s annual ‘EC$300M food import bill’

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

The government said it is looking at a number of changes to current agricultural practices in order to improve production in the country, including reforming the Central Marketing Corporation (CMC).

Information Minister Melford Nicholas revealed plans by new Agriculture Minister Chet Greene during Thursday’s post-Cabinet press briefing.

“Clearly, the minister did indicate yesterday that he has an eye for reforming the Central Marketing Corporation so that it can provide better channels to market for produce, better channels to the hotel, cruise and tourism sector, but it is going to require a lot of collaboration between the stakeholders to get to that point,” Minister Nicholas said.

Cabinet notes explained that Minister Greene plans to appeal to local farmers to change their marketing strategies and thus increase production.

They also revealed that Dr Patrick Lay, the government’s special advisor on agriculture, met with the Cabinet to discuss his vision for the future of agriculture in the country. The government describes him as knowledgeable about “plants, plant life, and the ability to utilise an e-system to measure and predict growth and yield”.

Dr Lay, according to the notes, expressed that “the Central Marketing Corporation ought to intensify its collaboration with farmers, despite the practice of farmers selling their best produce to the hotels and the supermarkets, and then farmers wishing to sell the less attractive remainder of their crop yield to the CMC”.

Minister Nicholas sought to highlight the work done by the former Agriculture Minister Samantha Marshall and the government in terms of assisting farmers to increase their crop yields, but noted that the special advisor felt “more can be done with respect to the adoption of new technologies”.

“He would have mentioned to us this idea of having a treatment that could be provided for the [soil] banks that would prevent weeds from growing and being treated with other chemicals and in the absence of that, the plants would be under less stress and produce a bigger yield of produce,” Minister Nicholas explained.

He also claimed that the annual food import bill stands at more than EC$300 million and it was the government’s hope that any plans, including incentives to farmers to increase production, would reduce that cost.

He explained, “When we look at the element that goes into production locally, the government certainly has control over a number of these elements…the question is how do we get to that consistent level of production on the farms to ensure that the produce is up to the particular standard of produce arriving here from Latin America and other transits?”

He later added, “If farmers are given incentives and the elements of production are managed in such a way that we can produce a particular volume, then we should expect some stability in prices in most instances.”

Food security remains a concern in the region where imports make up a vast majority of food consumption.

In an attempt to address this problem, Caricom announced the ‘25 by 25’ initiative—a pledge by heads of government to reduce the region’s food import bill by at least 25 percent by 2025.

However, Minister Nicholas claimed that without a “panel of information” to monitor “how agriculture production has increased and what other methodologies have been applied”, information as to where the country is currently towards achieving its pledged goal remains unknown.

“The overall importance is to move towards food security and increase the overall contribution that agriculture makes to the local economy which borders just below four percent annually and, if we are to increase food security and we are going to meet the target of providing 30 percent of our food needs by 2030, then clearly you can see the level of production required to [achieve it],” he added.