CMC makes timely donation towards Andre Simon’s medical fund

The Central Marketing Corporation (CMC) has presented a cheque for EC$5,500 towards medical expenses for national cyclist, Andre Simon.

In making the donation to Andre’s sister, Beatrice Simon, the Chairman of the Central Marketing Corporation Board, Ambassador Clarence Pilgrim, said, “I would like to take this opportunity to offer our well wishes for a full recovery and ask that the family accept a token of our support in the form of a cheque, contributing to the medical expenses that are due”.

Ambassador Pilgrim also offered well wishes for Simon’s full recovery on behalf of the staff, management and board of directors.

He also took the opportunity to encourage other corporate citizens to join in the effort to help the national athlete who was badly injured in a May 8 road accident.