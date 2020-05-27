Club members lend assistance to fire-hit family

A Sea View Farm family who lost a relative and their home to a devastating fire have received welcome donations from kind-hearted members of a local club.

Oswald Baptiste (seen in yellow shirt), vice-president of the Antigua and Barbuda Customs Sports and Cultural Club, and former president Randy Baltimore (green shirt) present a cheque for $1,000 plus $650 in cash to Clair Floyd and her son Jefferson.

The April 29 blaze tore through the family’s home on April 29, razing it to the ground and killing 74-year-old Hilton Floyd. The deceased was a well-known local contractor who played a role in the construction of the jetty at Heritage Quay.