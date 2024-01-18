- Advertisement -

Youth Parliament stages forum with secondary school students to discuss gender disparity

By Robert A Emmanuel

Secondary school students attended a gender equality forum at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground yesterday, staged by the newest members of the National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda (NYPAAB).

Reginae Morris, T’Naisa Thomas, Natalie Murray, Janay Pollard, Dequante Mellanson, Esther McKenzie and Azealia Tanner—along with NYPAAB executive member Zawadi Quinland—held a “Closing the gender gap in the 268” forum with various guest speakers talking to students on matters of intersectionality, women in politics and gender biases.

Seeking to raise gender equality awareness and education among Antiguan youth, the group invited students from All Saints Secondary School, Antigua Girls High School, Antigua Grammar School, Clare Hall Secondary, Glanvilles Secondary, Irene B Williams Secondary, Jennings Secondary, Ottos Comprehensive, Pares Secondary, Princess Margaret School, Sir Novelle Richards Academy and St Mary’s Secondary School.

“I feel quite elated that we could pull this off as young people, and we really pulled off something that we strongly believe in, which is gender equality here in Antigua,” Chair of the Organising Committee Reginae Morris said.

Nolan Hue’s Regis Burton, political activist Chaneil Imhoff, and Xtract Makeup’s Xavier Joseph were the three guest speakers invited to the forum.

Observer sat in on the event as students displayed keen interest, participating enthusiastically throughout the three-hour event.

During one of the segments, Xavier Joseph told attendees about the importance of developing their own identity and not falling prey to the constraints—gender or otherwise—of social media and other individuals.

“At the end of the day, we choose to believe it, social media is a tool, and we choose to consume it, with so many beauty standards and ideas about what a man should be doing…somebody had to determine it, so why can’t you do the same for yourself?” Joseph explained.

NYPAAB Secretary Zawadi Quinland hailed the work of the organisation’s newest members, noting “the forum went smoothly” as students enjoyed what was discussed.

Images from yesterday’s forum (Photos by Robert A Emmanuel)