Closed season for Queen conch officially starts

Kenicia Francis

[email protected]

The protected Queen conch season, a period when regulations are in place to safeguard the population officially started yesterday, July 1.

During this time, restrictions are imposed on harvesting the Queen conch to prevent overfishing and ensure the sustainability of the species, while helping to maintain a healthy population of the Queen Conch in the marine environment.

According to a Facebook post made by the Antigua and Barbuda National Park, “It’s illegal to fish for, sell, purchase, or possess Queen conch during this time. Always ensure the conch are at least 7 inches in shell length, have a flared lip thickness of 5mm or more, and cleaned meat weighing at least 8 ounces. Let’s protect our marine life and ensure their future by respecting these regulations.”

Safeguarding the Queen conch population, ensures the sustainability of the species and preserves biodiversity in the oceans.

It also supports the livelihoods of those who depend on Queen conch for food and economic purposes.

Their population is at risk due to factors like overfishing, habitat destruction, and environmental changes.

These threats can lead to a decline in the population, impacting the balance of marine ecosystems and the livelihoods of those dependent on Queen conch.

That’s why it’s crucial to protect and manage their populations sustainably.

The post issued a reminder that the closed season for the Parrotfish, commonly known as Chub Fish, will continue until July 31.

“The closed season for Caribbean Spiny lobster has ended. Enjoy this delicacy but remember, it’s illegal to possess undersized lobsters, those carrying eggs or a tar spot (sperm), or those molting,” it added.