Close wins for Roman Hill and Black Lightning while Pacesetters dominate opponents in local netball

By Neto Baptiste

Roman Hill United and Black Lightning enjoyed close victories while Pacesetters dominated their opponents in the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association’s (ABNA) national competition which continued at the YMCA Sports Complex on Thursday.

Playing in the A Division, Roman Hill United out-scored Pacesetters 28-25 to win by three points. Playing for Roman Hill, Jamila Fritz led the scoring with 16 of 31 attempts. She had help from Trecia Jarvis and Everdine Bannard who sank nine of 17 and three of seven attempts respectively.

In a losing effort, Krizia Duncan sank 14 of 22 attempts for Pacesetters while Penelope Adams hit 11 of her 18 attempts.

Meanwhile, in the B Division, Black Lighting were 25-22 winners over Old Road also at the YMCA. Zhanira Pereria sank all of her team’s baskets, sinking 25 of 31 attempts. Kadiesha Henry was the top performer for Old Road with 15 of 27 attempts while Anajae Simon picked up seven of 29 attempts.

Also in the B Division, Pacesetters 1 enjoyed a blowout 27-2 triumph over sister team, Pacesetters 2. For Pacesetters 1, Joy Shaw led the charge with 19 of 25 attempts, Kelesha Gordon had seven of 14 attempts and Keandra Aska hit one of her two attempts.

Tianna Benjamin with one of three attempts and Mackayla Scott with one of two attempts, registered the only baskets for Pacesetters 2.

Action continues on Saturday when, in the Under-16 Division, Pacesetters 1 face Old Road at 6:30 pm, in the B Division, Pacesetters 2 face Pacesetters B at 7:30 pm, and in the Mixed Division, Roman Hill United play Flyballers at 8:30 pm.

