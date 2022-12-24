Clippers and Wadadli Elite get comfortable wins in Division One basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Ottos Clippers enjoyed a 21-point victory over Young Warriors Ballers when they met in Division 2 of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) at the JSC basketball complex on Thursday.

Playing in the second game of a double-header, Ottos Clippers outscored Ballers in three of the four quarters starting with the opening session which they won 21-12. Clippers then took the second quarter 17-8 before Ballers stormed back to take the third quarter 22-15. Clippers however ended any hopes of a comeback with a 22-11 triumph in the fourth and final quarter, taking the contest 75-54.

Jason Philip top scored with 21 points and seven rebounds for the victors, while Attienne Davis and Michael Gunthorpe contributed with 18 and 17 points each. Gunthrope also grabbed 20 rebounds while Davis snatched 17.

Lucaso Brumant was the top scorer for Ballers with 20 points and 13 rebounds while Paul Jarvis added 14 points to the effort.

In Thursday’s other contest, Wadadli Elite crushed Pointville Ballers by 28 points (82-50) also at the JSC basketball complex.

Elite never trailed in the contest, winning all four quarters 16-11, 25-17, 18-13 and 23-9 respectively.

The winners were led by Orion Seraphine with 23 points while Ryan Shepherd contributed with 14 points and 17 rebounds. For Ballers, Michael Ainsworth led the way with 14 points while Khalid Shabazz had 13 points and 10 rebounds.