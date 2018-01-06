Climate change for discussion at Leeward Islands Methodist Church Conference

The role that the Methodist Church can play in reducing the impact of global warming in the Caribbean will be discussed when Methodists from across the region gather in Antigua from January 13 – 24.

The destruction wreaked on several Leeward Island territories will also be discussed at the 212th Meeting – 2nd Triennial Conference of the Leeward Islands District of the Methodist Church in the Caribbean and the Americas.

The conference, which was originally scheduled for the British Virgin Islands (BVI) Circuit, was changed to Antigua due to the devastation of that British Overseas Territory by Hurricane Irma.

“Almost half of the Circuits suffered severe damages from the storms [Hurricanes Irma and Maria],” said Reverend Derek Browne, superintendent minister of the Antigua Circuit in a press release.

“The conference will provide the opportunity for delegates to share information on the impact of the storms on the lives of members of the denomination, church infrastructure and their national economies.

“We will try to see what role we can play to assist those affected,” Reverend Browne added. “It will also be an opportunity for the church to discuss the role it can play in reducing the impact of global warming on our region.”

As the main policy making body of the Methodist Churches of the Leeward Islands District, the district meets in conference every three years, and in council in the two subsequent years, to determine the church’s future direction, consider candidates for the ministry, and approve plans and budgets for church-wide programmes.

In this regard, the conference will discuss the mission of the church and strategies for evangelism, Christian education among children, youth, young adults, men and women, and also the involvement of the church in general education,” Reverend Browne said.

Approximately 117 delegates are expected to converge on Antigua for the conference. During the 12 days, they will participate in worship services, a flag-raising ceremony, island tours and several special- interest meetings.

One of the special features of this conference will be the ordination of Reverends Candis Niles of the Anguilla Circuit and Damien Hughes of the St. Kitts Circuit on Sunday, January 21, at the Ebenezer Methodist Church.

The Leeward Islands District of the Methodist Church consists of Antigua, St. Kitts, Nevis, Dominica, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten/St. Martin, Anguilla, St. Thomas, St. John, St. Croix, British Virgin Islands (BVI), Curacao, Aruba, Holland, Montserrat Circuits and the Guadeloupe mission.