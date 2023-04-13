Clean Sweep! Spanish Heat claim the double

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

The celebrations and cheers were in full swing on Tuesday night as Spanish Heat claimed the 2023 Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division Two playoff title.

Playing at the JSC Sports Complex, Spanish Heat defeated Ottos Coolers 94-85 in game three of the best of five series, sweeping the former champions, 3-0.

Jesus Emmanuel led the charge for the victors netting 22 points.

Spanish Heat had a stellar season, taking double titles

He was assisted by Steven Matthew who made 20 points, grabbed seven rebounds and recorded eight assists.

Antonio Cruz also contributed with 15 points and Kelvyn Pimental, 11.

Coolers’ Lincoln Weekes scored a game high 28 points and Ismael Palemo 21 points and 15 rebounds in a losing effort.

Javon Simon also contributed with 20 points and eight rebounds in a losing effort.

This latest win also makes Spanish Heat double champions, having won the League title earlier in the season.

All efforts will now turn to Division One which is expected to shoot off on April 30.