Winners of this year’s Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta were presented with their awards by Governor General Sir Rodney Williams on Sunday.

Yachts built as far back as the first quarter of the 1900s and others more recently built in the classic tradition were on display during the lively event. Chairman of the event, Carlo Falcone, was also in attendance at the ceremony which marked the end of the 29th edition of the much-loved regatta.