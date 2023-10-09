Classic Yacht Regatta preparing to set sail once again in April 

- Advertisement -

Organisers of the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta have assured sailors that next year’s edition of the popular event – slated for April 17 to 22 – is still on, despite last week’s devastating fire.

The blaze is said to have started sometime after midnight on October 2 – during the height of Tropical Storm Philippe’s passage – with unconfirmed reports claiming it was caused by a lightning strike.

The inferno quickly spread through the commercial building that housed a number of restaurants, shops and other businesses, as well as offices belonging to two companies that provide critical services to the yachting sector.

In a release over the weekend, regatta bosses said the Antigua Yacht Club building was not affected by the fire, and that the much-loved event will once again take place in Nelson’s Dockyard.

The release said the notice of race has already been published and that a $3 per foot discount applies to all yachts that register before March 1.

The marina’s facilities – including diesel, water, electricity and dockage – remain fully operational, and are ready to welcome yachts arriving into Antigua this season.

New premises for the affected offices have already been established, the release added, while the necessary rebuilding takes place. The marina office is currently operating from behind the Locman Italy store, adjacent to its former location.

The Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta is the premier classic sailing event of the Caribbean, attracting a large number of vintage vessels from across the world each year.

The Antigua Yacht Club Marina was razed to the ground in the October 2 disaster (Photo courtesy Cloggysantigua Instagram page)