Clarke’s late minute goal seals come from win for Police over Jennings United

By Samuel Peters

Police stunned Jennings United in the First Division of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association on Sunday at the ABFA Technical Centre.

The United side went rouge evading the defence set up by the law men when Dante Isaac provided the opening goal in the 21st minute before Kemon Samuel added the second in the 35th, giving them a two nil lead over Police.

But just some three minutes later Joumol Semper pulled a goal back to go into halftime two one in favour of Jennings.

Police got reinforcements and refreshments and returned a different side showcasing their resilience as Adrian Barrow scored the equalising goal in the 73rd minute.

With both sides drawn level at two all it was Kedar Clarke who struck the winner in the 89th minute to help Police to secure victory winning three two.