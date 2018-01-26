Clarevue workers intensify protest

Some established workers at the Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital intensified their protest action yesterday, hours after the Ministry of Health issued a statement indicating that the concerns regarding working conditions were being addressed.

The workers gathered outside the Parliament building with placards in their hands while government officials were on the inside for the presentation of the annual budget.

On Wednesday, the ministry said it has been working to fix the issues that prompted the auxiliary staff to stage industrial action for over a week and a half.

The statement said that to date the striking workers have received their overtime and risk allowance pay up to the end of October 2017. And, the outstanding monies for November and December as well as payment for uniforms will be paid shortly.

The release also noted that work to improve the environmental health, safety and security at the Clarevue hospital is ongoing.

However, the eight to 10 workers, who gathered outside the Parliament building, have argued that Molwyn Joseph, health minister, and other officials from the Ministry of Health have failed to address the single most important complaint, which is the “deplorable” state of the mental health facility.

Some have also stated they are yet to receive their overtime and other allowance that date back to 2015.

“This overtime, back pay business, we don’t know anything about it. Not even the office knows anything about it. They sent people from the Public Works Department there, they came looked around and did nothing,” a nursing aid said.

