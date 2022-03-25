Clarevue receives welcome donation

A team from financial services company Sagicor recently delivered a variety of grocery and cleaning supplies, donated by staff members, to Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital to help care for patients at the facility.

This is the second year that Sagicor’s staff has provided this type of support to the hospital. It was the end result of an annual food drive organised and coordinated by the team members themselves, a release stated.

Marisia James, Branch Manager for Sagicor Life (Eastern Caribbean) Inc, provided details about the project.

“I’m really proud to be part of this team, as they always respond to the call to help those around us who are in need. As with 2021, we have noted that the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact not just physical health, but mental health as well,” James said.

“Our facilities that support mental health have also been feeling the strain and it’s important for us to alleviate this strain where we can. It’s also important for companies of all sizes to lean into providing support where possible.”