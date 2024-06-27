Clarevue psychiatrist to exit Gov’t ServiceWoman who escaped Immigration custody to be deported this week

- Advertisement -

Tahna Weston

[email protected]

Child and Adult Psychiatrist Dr James King is reportedly planning on leaving the government service, a decision that some people are concerned may impact the delivery of timely mental health treatment.

Dr King manages the affairs of the Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital — the lone mental healthcare facility in Antigua and Barbuda — as its medical superintendent.

In a letter to Minister of Legal Affairs Ministry of Legal Affairs Attorney General Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin, dated June 14 2024, Dr King reminded Benjamin that he “never responded when I added that I have also decided to leave the government service”.

However, that communiqué was not directly intended to address him leaving the public service, but to focus on a dispute he had with the attorney general the previous day over a situation with one of the magistrates, and also to decline an invitation to a meeting to which Benjamin had invited Dr King.

When contacted about Dr King’s impending departure, Minister Benjamin told Observer that Dr King has performed his duties very admirably for Antigua and Barbuda therefore “if that happens it would be a sad day”.

“He has worked very, very well. It would be a pity if that happens. But if and when it comes through and a decision is to be made that would also be handed head-on,” Benjamin said.

The attorney general does not agree that Dr King’s departure would create an immediate void because, according to him, the government has received interest in the position from other people who are prepared to enter the service immediately “if they have to, to take over that [position]”.

“So it’s not correct for you to say that there will be a void. Persons have forwarded applications already to work in that department, so I hope we can sit down and work this thing out properly.

“As I want to indicate to you again, Dr King has done a remarkable job — an Antiguan who has done remarkably well in this area of the [profession] and we will be holding discussions. I’ve heard rumours; I’ve got no concrete information from the relevant authority that any formal application or intention has been sent to them,” Benjamin said.

A source close to the medical superintendent said that he has already requested early retirement through the relevant channel.

However, Benjamin said if this is the case, then “immediate action would be taken to correct it”.

Based on information posted on the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s website, the Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital has a capacity to serve 130 patients.

The facility treats several types of disorders including schizophrenia (most common types), bipolar disorder, schizoaffective disorder, depression, and attention deficit disorder.

It also deals with substance abuse (psychosis) and monitor persons who are under suicide watch.