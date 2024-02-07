Clarevue: Lateefa George death, crumbling infrastructure and ‘sexual assault’ under spotlight at press conference

- Advertisement -

By Gemma Handy

[email protected]

Long-awaited updates on the mysterious death of a young woman at Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital – along with the alleged sexual assault of a vulnerable patient at the hands of a male carer – could almost have been a footnote yesterday.

Both came more than an hour into a lengthy list of purported achievements made by the Health Ministry, delivered by Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph, at a press conference on Tuesday.

A committee investigating claims of an assault last October against a 24-year-old female at Clarevue concluded it likely did occur, reporters were told, although a lack of “hard evidence” was also noted.

The committee has now been re-tasked with considering options for potential disciplinary action.

Insiders say the alleged perpetrator remains on leave pending the completion of a separate probe being carried out by police.

The October 31 death of 27-year-old Lateefa George was also addressed, more than two months after a previous press conference by the minister on the tragedy left more questions than answers. However, details of any findings into that investigation were as frustratingly sparse yesterday as at the November 28 briefing.

“The issue is in the hands of the coroner,” Sir Molwyn told media. “The coroner is still undertaking his work and I am in no position to interfere in that.”

The minister and St Mary’s North MP – who has said in the past he was well acquainted with the young Jennings woman and her family – did display some grievance at the slow pace of the process.

“I am concerned; I would have thought by now we would have seen a report but I don’t know the circumstances, so I cannot be critical of something that appears to me to be taking a long time,” he said.

Sir Molwyn pledged to question the Attorney General on the matter when Cabinet meets on Wednesday.

“This is very important to the family,” he conceded. “The mother and I have been in discussion and she has expressed some level of anxiety, and justifiably so. I want an explanation for the family as to why this has not yet been completed.”

George’s death while receiving inpatient treatment at the hospital made headlines late last year with many clamouring for an overhaul of mental health care in the twin island nation, long a bone of contention among local residents.

Last June, a petition outlining five pages of complaints by Clarevue’s beleaguered staff, signed by 113 of them, was delivered to health officials. Multiple safety and security worries were cited including overcrowding, security breaches, deteriorating infrastructure, a lack of training for staff in restraint and protection techniques, and also on how to appropriately deal with a patient in mental distress.

Noting that only the walls had deteriorated more than staff morale, the petition comprised a simple – and desperate – plea for action.

“These complaints … have been made before, the solutions recommended before and they remain unresolved.

“If Clarevue collapses, the extent of the reality of the worsening mental health crisis in Antigua and Barbuda that we see at Clarevue daily on the frontline will unfold. Be advised, it has already begun,” the petition ended starkly.

It gave Sir Molwyn – and fellow addressees to include the Prime Minister, Minister of Public Safety, Chief Medical Officer and several more – four weeks to address the signatories’ concerns.

When questioned in November, the Health Minister claimed to have never seen the petition but pledged to issue a formal response after making inquiries.

That was put to him yesterday.

“The veracity of the report is questionable,” he said. “The investigation showed conflicting information among the same grouping of people who signed. Before we can comment on the report it has to be verifiable.”

When asked if he had concerns about the institution he replied “absolutely”.

“The people who are placed in position are not performing and they are not doing the job as expected. That is a very serious concern for me,” the minister said.

“In the government system there isn’t enough evaluation of people’s performance. People can be mediocre and survive.”

Sir Molwyn was again asked to respond to workers’ angst about crumbling infrastructure, and agreed the hospital was in a bad state of repair.

“As a matter of fact I have some specific concerns which I have been asking the government to address and I am confident we will be addressing these structural concerns,” he explained.

The minister said some recent improvements had been made, such as the replacement of dilapidated bathrooms with new steel toilets equipped with sensors aimed at improving hygiene.

“I am trying,” he added. “There are still concerns and more will be done.”