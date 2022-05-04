Clarevue Hospital workers will not be denied

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital employees continued their protesting ways yesterday, braving the blazing morning heat, walking from Simon Boulevard to the Ministry of Health’s offices in St Johns.

This is the second day that staff at a government-run facility have been protesting for better working conditions and overtime pay.

Workers held placards and raised their unified voices, just like they did on Tuesday.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Public Service Association, Joan Peters, is hoping that the Cabinet will make a decision to pay these workers soon.

“It’s rough. It’s hard for the workers. One of the biggest problems is the monies, but apart from that, they have all kinds of other work-related issues. One machine in the laundry room is working, no generator when the lights go out. No running water…It’s rough,” she said.

Peters said that the government is not taking the issue of mental health seriously

“Clarevue may not be bringing in money. It might not be a money earner, but it is an important factor in the country,” Peters said.

Ironically, the protest at Clarevue is taking place as the country observes Mental Health Awareness Month

Workers vowed to continue their action today, Thursday.

However, Prime Minister Gaston Browne told Observer yesterday that monies were allocated by the government and the Treasury will process the payments this week.