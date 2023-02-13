Clarehall, Combine and State College record big wins in School Basketball competition

- Advertisement -

by Carlena Knight

It was a day of big wins in the Cool and Smooth sponsored Interschool Basketball Competition on Friday afternoon at the JSC Sports Complex.

First to enter the winner’s circle was Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) who trounced Jennings Secondary School (JSS), 49-7 in the Junior Boy’s division.

Kevin Pimental led the charge for the victors with 15 points. He was assisted by Aiden Tonge who made 13 points.

Jennings’ Labron Alphonso made all seven of his team’s points.

Former Senior Girl’s Champions, Christ the King High School (CKHS) suffered a big loss in the first game of the season, falling to Combine by a staggering 51-2 score line.

Alyssa Jardine led the way with 17 points with assistance from Jodaliah Constant and Kinaya Lewis who made 12.

Jenah Andrew also contributed making eight.

Jardine spoke briefly after win.

“I think I could have done better but I am happy with the win. I think we did great today,” Jardine said.

Meanwhile for CKHS, Rukiya Thomas had two points.

In the other match of the day, Antigua State College (ASC) defeated Antigua Grammar School (AGS), 34-24 in the Senior Boy’s category.

Tvi Hunte had seven points and Adrian Browne and Shammoi Liddie, six while for AGS, Nameen Joseph had a game high 13 points in a losing effort.