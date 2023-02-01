Clare Hall Secondary School closes early after two alleged incidents of violence

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

Students at the Clare Hall Secondary School were sent home early yesterday after two intruders entered the school’s compound wielding weapons.

According to eyewitness reports, two men wearing ski masks to obscure their faces, whilst carrying cutlasses and golf clubs, hopped the south eastern fence before threatening the stationed security guard.

After this, they allegedly proceeded to attempt to intimidate students and security by dragging their weapons across the ground.

However, that action drew the attention of large groups of students which caused them to retreat in the direction from which they originally came.

This incident occurred shortly after another apparent altercation involving two male students who engaged in a fight that ended with one student requiring medical attention.

This follows a spike in school violence and youth gang incidents within recent months and the rise of gangs in schools. Government previously pledged to take action to curtail the violence including directing civil servants to produce a paper recommending solutions.

It is currently uncertain as to whether or not yesterday’s two incidents at Clare Hall Secondary are connected.

The school refused to comment on the incidents of violence up to news time. Police were approached for comment but none was immediately forthcoming.

﻿There were no reports of injuries but Observer understands a team of counsellors will be on hand today to lend support to traumatised students and staff.