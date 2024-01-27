Clare Hall Secondary and St Joseph’s Academy win in Schools Basketball

- Advertisement -

Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) won big in the Senior Boys Division but were blown away in the Mini Boys Division of the Cool & Smooth Inter-schools Basketball Competition on Thursday.

Playing at the JSC basketball court, Clare Hall Secondary were comfortable 89-41 winners over Irene B Williams Secondary School, claiming the Senior Boys contest by 48 points.

Kevin Pimental led the way for the victors with 25 points. There were contributions of 20 points from Aiden Christian, 16 points from Tajahron Davis and 12 points from Orion Seraphin. Shemaiah Cochrane and Adrian Francis sank 16 and 15 points respectively for Irene B Williams.

Meanwhile in the Mini Boys division, St. Joseph’s Academy (SJA) defeated Clare Hall Secondary 41-14 also at JSC.

Nathan Matthew led the charge for SJA with 16 points while Erije Joseph contributed with 11. Dante Richards and Luis Ozuma both scored six points in a losing effort for Clare Hall.