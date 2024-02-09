Clare Hall remain unbeaten while AGS see mixed results in Junior Division of schools basketball

- Advertisement -

The Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) continued their unbeaten run in the Junior Boys Division of the Cool & Smooth Inter-schools Basketball Competition with a nine-point triumph over the Antigua Grammar School (AGS) 2, winning the game 31-22 at the JSC basketball complex on Wednesday.

Aiden Tonge and Tajahron Davis were the dominant players for Clare Hall, sinking 12 and 11 points respectively.

The Antigua Grammar School, however, rebounded when their number one team outplayed the Sir Novelle Richards Academy 55-13.

Najee Simons led the way for AGS with 22 points while Roen Christopher contributed with 10 points. Jaron Morris was the top scorer for Sir Novelle with five points.

The junior players from AGS 1 then returned to claim another victory when they beat St Mary’s Secondary School (SMSS) by a 46-15 margin. Simons was, again, the top scorer for AGS with 21 points while Victor Edwards contributed with 14 points. Yohan Nicholas was the top contributor for St Mary’s with seven points.

In the other game contested Wednesday, Princess Margaret School (PMS) were 55-19 winners over Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS)

Craig Massiah led the scoring for PMS with 27 points with Tyrese White and Malinga Bruney adding 12 and 10 points respectively. Joel Boreland top scored with eight points for OCS.