Clare Hall maintain unbeaten run in senior division while losing in mini division of schools basketball

- Advertisement -

Clare Hall Secondary School rallied to a comprehensive 98-21 blowout win over the Sir Novelle Richards Academy as they remained unbeaten in the Senior Boys Division of the Cool & Smooth Schools Basketball Competition at the JSC basketball complex on Monday.

Tajahron Davis led the charge for Clare Hall with 30 points while there were contributions of 18, 15 and 14 points from Kevin Pimental, Aiden Christian and Aiden Tonge respectively. Tequan Payne was the top scorer for Sir Novelle with 11 points.

Meanwhile, in the Mini Boys Division, St Joseph’s Academy beat Clare Hall Secondary School 44-10.

Nathan Matthew and Jayden Lewis were the top scorers for the victors with 18 points each, while Luis Ozuna sank five points for Clare Hall.

St Joseph’s Academy (pictured) beat Clare Hall Secondary School 44-10