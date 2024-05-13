Clare Hall Health Center reopens today, Ministry of Health advises

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, Social Transformation, and the Environment has announced that fter undergoing extensive upgrades and maintenance, the Clare Hall Health Center will resume services to the community today.

“The temporary relocation of services, which began on July 3rd, 2023, was necessary to facilitate the necessary renovations. We extend our sincere gratitude to the community for their patience and cooperation during this time,” the Ministry said in a release.

Patients can once again access a wide range of healthcare services conveniently in their local area. The services available include: Antenatal Clinic; Postnatal and Neonatal (appointment only); Family Planning and Registration of Infants (walk-ins); . Hypertension and Diabetic Clinic; District Medical Officer (Persons ages 0-16 or 60+); Psychiatric Clinic; Nutritionist (appointment only); Daily Doctor; wound care (dressing); Child Health Clinic on first Wednesdays and fourth Thursdays (walk-ins for updating vaccination status); and HPV Testing (walk-ins and appointments).

The release further advised that upgrade and maintenance of the facility will continue on weekends to avoid disruption of services to the public.

“We would also like to express our heartfelt thanks to the nurses for their cooperation and leadership throughout the process, as well as to the patients for their understanding and support during the relocation period,” the Ministry of Health said.