Clare Hall edge AGS in under-16 schools football

Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) were one-nil winners over Antigua Grammar School (AGS) in the Under-16 Boys category of the ongoing Schools Football Competition when they clashed at Clare Hall on Tuesday.

T’Kai Williams scored the lone goal of the match, netting in the 15th minute to hand the home team the narrow triumph.

Meanwhile, Jennings Secondary School (JSS) and Irene B Williams Secondary School (IBWSS) played to a 1-1 draw also in the under-16 division. Kimani Richards netted of Jennings while Niquan Tanner responded for IBWSS.

St Anthony’s Secondary School (SASS) defaulted to the Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS).

On Friday, OCS will take on Glanvilles Secondary School at Golden Grove in the under-16 boys division starting at 2:25 pm, while Antigua State College face Princess Margaret School in a crucial clash in the under-20 boys, starting at 3:15 pm also at Golden Grove.