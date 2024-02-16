Clare Hall and St Mary’s pick up first wins in schools basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) and St Mary’s Secondary School (SMSS) recorded their first wins in the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Inter-schools Basketball Competition on Wednesday, with Clare Hall winning in the Mini Boys Secondary Division and St Mary’s claiming victory in the Junior Boys Division.

Playing at the JSC basketball complex, Clare Hall edged the Antigua Grammar School (AGS) 18-14 to put their school in the winners’ circle for the first time this year.

Richard Anthony with six points and Luis Ozuna with 4 points were the top contributors for Clare Hall. Giovanni Hodge and Dajon George both picked up six points for AGS in the losing effort.

Meanwhile, St Mary’s Secondary comfortably beat St Anthony’s Secondary School (SASS) by a 36-25 margin when they met in the Junior Boys Division. Yohan Nicholas led the charge for St Mary’s with 18 points, while Alexander Fuller was the top contributor for St Anthony’s with eight points.

Still in the Junior Boys category, AGS 1 beat their counterparts AGS 2 by a 34-24 margin, winning the derby by 10 points. Anthony Osborn and Najee Simmons both sank 12 points for AGS 1, while Joneiker Lopez and Jovan Gordon picked up 10 and eight points respectively for AGS 2.

In the other Junior Boys match contested Wednesday, Clare Hall Secondary defeated Irene B Williams Secondary School (IBWSS) 47-31. Tajahron Davis was the top scorer for Clare Hall with 29 points, while Joshua Abbott picked up eight points in a losing effort for Irene B.