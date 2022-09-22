Civil Society organisations participate in EU-funded conference on building resilience

- Advertisement -

Over 30 individuals representing non-governmental organisations in Antigua and Barbuda are attending a two-day conference to discuss post-pandemic resilience.

The meeting is being held by the Non-State Actors (NSA) Advisory Committee of Antigua and Barbuda under the theme “Building Forward for a Resilient Antigua and Barbuda” with funding from the European Union at the Antigua Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute (ABHTI).

The purpose of the event is to create a platform for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), or NSAs as they are referred to by the European Union, to share through presentations and open discussions with other colleagues and experts.

NSA Chairperson Alexandrina Wong outlined the in-depth topics which include global pandemics, food security, climate resilience, and economic stability which can help identify gaps and discover efficient solutions that will strengthen resilience during global crises.

The NSA Committee was established in Antigua and Barbuda in response to a drive by the EU and the government to involve these critical groups in the programming process of its development cooperation relationship with the possibility of influencing the policy framework at the national level.

The EU, the government of Antigua and Barbuda, as well as other Caribbean countries have continued to encourage NSAs to strengthen their capacity to participate in the development partnership, particularly at the level of monitoring and evaluating EU development programmes and policies to ensure that the impact is felt on a wider societal scope.

As such, the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) allocation to the NSA Advisory Committee was provided to help structure and integrate civil society participation in national development and promote a conducive environment for cooperation between and among Civil Society Organisations in general.

According to a press statement, “the committee is truly grateful for the consistent support of the European Union in developing capacity within the non-governmental and non-profit sector as a means of facilitating greater involvement in the national development agenda”.

The conference concludes today.