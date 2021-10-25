CIU says it’s awaiting official statement by Nigerian authorities on alleged fugitive couple

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA, 25th October, 2021 – Media reports out of Nigeria, more

specifically an article in Peoples Gazette dated 19th October, 2021, have referenced the involvement of Bamise and Elizabeth Ajetunmobi in alleged fraudulent activity through their company Imagine Global Solutions Ltd.

The Citizenship by Investment Unit confirms that both Bamise Ajetunmobi and

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi were granted citizenship in April 2021 having applied under the

Citizenship by Investment Programme.

As is customary, the application was subjected to intense internal examination by the

Unit’s team of certified Compliance specialists. A leading global due diligence firm

conducted open source and in-country investigations on both Mr. & Mrs. Ajetunmobi as well as their company, Imagine Global Solutions Ltd.

At the conclusion of the investigations, nothing disparaging was identified with respect to the applicants nor their affiliate business interests. Their company was also duly registered and active.

Additionally, reports from international law enforcement agencies did not reveal any

indication of involvement in fraudulent or illegal activity.

No Interpol Red Notice had been issued for either Mr. Bamise Ajetunmobi or Elizabeth Ajetunmobi.

As such, at the issuance of citizenship, there was no adverse media, criminal or civil litigation, neither were there regulatory concerns associated with the applicants and their businesses.

Subsequent to the publication of the article by Peoples Gazette, the Unit has undertaken a review of the media reports and is awaiting the issuance of an official statement by the authorities in Nigeria.

It is our information that no arrest warrants have been issued nor official proceedings against the couple initiated.

The Citizenship by Investment Unit affirms its unwavering commitment to the protection of the jurisdictional reputation of Antigua and Barbuda as well as the integrity of the national travel document.

Along with our international partners, we continue to monitor this emerging issue and will provide further updates should additional information be received.