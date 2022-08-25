City CCTV to be back up and running by next month, minister pledges

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Crime-fighting efforts could soon get a major boost with scores of CCTV cameras placed around St John’s several years ago and currently defunct expected to be put back into operation.

Information Minister Melford Nicholas told Thursday’s post-Cabinet press briefing, “I had given, last week, the assurances to the Attorney General that the public surveillance monitoring system that we had to renovate this year is nearing completion.

“By the end of the month, I should expect that not only the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, but the ONDCP and the army as well, will have access to continuing access and surveillance of a number of key areas — to include the prison and a number of areas on or around St John’s — that will assist law enforcement officials to be able to do better apprehension of otherwise undetectable crime,” Nicholas said.

The public surveillance monitoring system, implemented under the Baldwin Spencer administration in 2014, saw 110 CCTV cameras and sensors installed in the city of St John’s.

It was done in partnership with Digicel and, according to the Caribbean Journal, costaround $2.5 million.

The first phase of the project was expected to see 28 CCTV cameras installed at “strategic locations” in the city by the end of April 2014, while the remaining cameras were to be installed by the end of July, the government said.

After some time, though, the cameras for an undisclosed reason stopped working.

Discussions were also held to increase surveillance at Her Majesty’s Prison in 2019 through CCTV cameras.

Nicholas said preparations are ongoing to facilitate the surveillance equipment at the Police Headquarters, as well as placing cameras in other areas outside of St John’s.

“We are actively putting some surveillance equipment at the head of the bay in Jolly Harbour. You would recall as well that when the incident happened with Mr Choksi, we had no evidence to indicate whether or not there was an illicit apprehension of the gentleman, or whether or not it was an attempt at moving away from the jurisdiction,” he said, referring to last year’s apparent abduction of Indian-born businessman Mehul Choksi from a Jolly Harbour property.

“Myself and my team, up to yesterday morning, would have been in active discussions about completing the surveillance at that particular neck of the bay,” Nicholas continued.

The initial installation of the system was previously welcomed by the public and police, as over the years, there have been many robberies and other serious crimes within the city that remain unsolved, as there was no evidence to tie perpetrators to the scene.

The matter of motorists running red lights and causing accidents was another offence that had underscored the need to install cameras.