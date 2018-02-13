CITIZENS DEFRAUDED OF HUNDREDS OF US DOLLARS IN A SOCIAL MEDIA SCAM

The Office of the Governor General has recently received a number of reports from residents of Antigua and Barbuda who have been defrauded of hundreds of dollars in American Currency by a person or person(s) purporting to be ‘Rodney Williams’ on Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

Regrettably, request for the anticipated benefits from the monies required to be sent by unsuspecting persons are unlikely to be honoured.

The general public is asked to REFRAIN FROM SENDING ANY MONEY TO ANYONE PURPORTING TO BE THE GOVERNOR GENERAL UNLESS SUCH A REQUEST IS CONFIRMED BY THE OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR GENERAL.

TNOTICE OF UNAUTHORIZED SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS PURPORTING TO BE FROM THE GOVERNOR GENERAL OF ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

The general public is asked to take note that since the passage of the destructive hurricanes in September this year, the Office of the Governor General has received a significant number of reports from individuals that they have received messages via social media channels including Instagram (rodney williams 01) and Messenger/Facebook (Rodney Williams) which are inconsistent with the work of the Office of the Governor General. The messages include offers to provide grant funding on behalf of the Government and or/the United Nations.

The Office of the Governor General wishes to advise that the social media sites as listed in this release are NOT authorised sites. The Governor General, His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams does NOT have an Instagram Account at this time. The Official Facebook Page for the Office of the Governor General is Governor General.

The Office of the Governor General wishes to advise all users of social media to ignore any messages of solicitation purporting to come from the Governor General, His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams and to block or reject any approaches of this nature.

The Office of the Governor General utilizes social media for the purpose of sharing information about its work and celebrating the achievements of residents of and friends of Antigua and Barbuda.

Any queries regarding requests claiming to be from the Governor General should be directed to govgenab@gmail.com