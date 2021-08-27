Cinemas added to list of closed businesses

Cinemas have been added to the list of businesses that will have to close over the next two weeks.

The gazette dated August, 27 states that bars, clubs and cinemas will remain closed until the September 10, 2021.

Anyone who opens, operates, or permits the operation of a bar, night club or cinema within that period would have committed an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $5,000 or to imprisonment for 6 months or to both fine and imprisonment.

The measures and penalties also apply to operators of gyms and summer camps.

On Wednesday, Cabinet took the decision to extend curfew hours from 8pm to 5am for the next two weeks to give health officials an opportunity to deal with people who are infected and hospitalized as a result of contracting the coronavirus.

Reopening of schools have also been delayed until September 13.