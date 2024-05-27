CIF 2024 Promotes Sustainable Investment for Caribbean Growth

- Advertisement -

With the region on the verge of an economic revolution, global investors will discover just how serious the Caribbean is about driving sustainable investment when the 2024 iteration of the Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF) kicks off in Guyana from July 10 – 12.

The third instalment of the Caribbean Export Development Agency’s (Caribbean Export) seminal event will see hundreds of local, regional and international investors descend on the Arthur Chung Conference Centre for three days of dialogue and deal-making across four key tracks – Sustainable Agriculture, Green Economy Transition, Digitalisation of Business, and Sustainable Development.

“At the heart of the Caribbean Investment Forum 2024 lies a profound recognition: embedding sustainability in investments isn’t merely an option; it’s an imperative.

We are committed to fostering resilient economies, protecting our environment, and ensuring inclusive growth for generations to come. The Caribbean is brimming with potential. where sustainability isn’t merely a choice; it’s the path to a prosperous and equitable future.”

Leo Naut – Deputy Executive Director, Caribbean Export President of the world’s fastest growing economy, His Excellency, Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali of the Republic of Guyana, will deliver the keynote address – Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges: President Irfaan Ali’s Vision for a

Transformed Caribbean.

It will set the tone for a conference expected to bring decision-makers, global investors and industry leaders face to face with regional innovators, manufacturers, service providers and exhibitors all keen to secure ESG-compliant partnerships.

Among the other keenly anticipated investment focused sessions are a ministerial roundtable on Fostering Sustainable Development through Innovative Investment Strategies in the Caribbean and there will also be a panel discussion on ‘Revolutionising Investment Finance in the Caribbean For A Thriving Future’, featuring Nigel Baptiste, Group President and CEO of Republic Financial Holdings, the only regional indigenous bank and Platinum sponsor for CIF2024.

Others on the panel include: Jamie McInerney, Managing Director for CrossBoundary Group and Kristina Eisele from the European Investment Bank.