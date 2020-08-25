Church says protests will continue

Spread the love













The pastor and members of a local church are threatening to continue protest action over claims circulated online that they have benefited financially from a local funeral home.

Members of the Mystery of Christ Church Incorporated – some of whom are among staff recently terminated from Straffie’s Funeral Home – demonstrated outside the company’s office on Monday in fury over the allegations.

Protestors also included other former workers who are angered at being out of a job and are demanding prompt payment of money due. Several staff were issued with termination letters last week.

Church pastor Nana Yaw Adom says the controversial financial claims surfaced following the death of the business’s owner Elizabeth Saunders in June.

“They are saying that we robbed Elizabeth Saunders of millions of dollars and how our members stole money from her and it was on the media. People posted it on Facebook and different things,” he told Observer. “When I heard that I said no, I will not allow this to continue.”

The pastor said Saunders was a dedicated member of the church and a close family friend.

“I encouraged her, I spoke to her many times with my wife. They don’t know what we have done, how we have helped her throughout the years,” he said.

“For this reason she wanted to make a will and give me everything but I refused, I said no. I don’t want no trouble. Elizabeth was a real fantastic woman, respectful. It didn’t matter your age, she gave you respect,” he added.

Saunders’ daughter and the administrator of her estate, Naadia Saunders, told Observer she would not comment on the allegations until she had drafted an official response with her lawyer.