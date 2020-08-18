Church extends a helping hand to its neighbours

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

Scores of Point residents enjoyed hot breakfasts compliments of the Villa Seventh Day Adventist Church on Sunday.

The event was executed by the Adventist Youth (AY) department which distributed over 200 meals at Baker’s Corner.

The outreach programme, which allowed church members to donate food items for the meals, has now become a staple for the organisation.

“I am real thankful for what they are doing. Things are really hard right now but this was just a real kind move by the church,” one grateful recipient said.

According to Adrian Bass, one of the organisers, “it is the hope of the church to continue this drive each month”.

He is however encouraging the public to come on board and assist in any way possible so that more people can benefit from the next outing.

Meanwhile, George “Georgey Boy” King and his family were singled out for special thanks after they offered their building to be used as the central hub for distribution.

This is the second initiative that the church has undertaken in recent months, after its community services department distributed Covid-19 relief packages to residents of the neighbouring communities.